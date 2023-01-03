 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

