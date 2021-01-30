 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

