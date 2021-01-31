 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

