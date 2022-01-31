Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.