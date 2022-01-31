 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert