Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.