Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

