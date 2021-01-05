Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.