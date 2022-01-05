This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
