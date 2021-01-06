 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

