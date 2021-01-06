For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
