Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

