Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.