Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
