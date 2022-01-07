 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert