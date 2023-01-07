 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

