Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Waco folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

