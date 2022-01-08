Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.