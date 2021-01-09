 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Waco Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

