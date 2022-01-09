 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert