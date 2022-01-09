Waco's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
