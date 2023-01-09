Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.