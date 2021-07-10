For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
