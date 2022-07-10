For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
