Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.32. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
