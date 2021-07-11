 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.32. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

