Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph.