Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.25. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

