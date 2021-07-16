This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance o…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempe…
Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…