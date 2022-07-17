Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 108, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.