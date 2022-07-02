 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

