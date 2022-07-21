For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
