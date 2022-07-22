This evening in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
