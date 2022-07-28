Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.