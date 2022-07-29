Waco's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
