Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103.52. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.