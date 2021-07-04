Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.