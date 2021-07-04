Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
