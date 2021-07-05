Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.