This evening's outlook for Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
