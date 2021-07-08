This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tempe…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.