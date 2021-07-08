Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.