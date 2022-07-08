This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though i…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proje…