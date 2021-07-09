This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecas…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tempe…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waco folks should …