For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 79F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
