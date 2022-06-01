Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.