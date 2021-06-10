For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.65. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
