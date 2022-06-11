Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.