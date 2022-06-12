Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.