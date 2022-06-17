Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
