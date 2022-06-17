Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.