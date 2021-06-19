Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though …
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. Temperatu…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Mon…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…