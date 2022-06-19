This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
