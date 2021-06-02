Waco's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
