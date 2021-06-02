Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.