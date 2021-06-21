Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
