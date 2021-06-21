Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.