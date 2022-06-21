For the drive home in Waco: Mainly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
