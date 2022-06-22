Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.