Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103.14. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.